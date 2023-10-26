Bianca Belair once again addresses the arrival of Jade Cargill in WWE.

The EST spoke about the former AEW superstar during a recent chat with WrestleRant. Belair begins by saying that a match against Cargill is WrestleMania worthy, and she hopes that it happens. However, Belair also believes that tagging with Cargill could be on the table as well.

I used to get questions about facing Jade before she even came to WWE and I would always say, ‘Well, everybody wants what they can’t have,’ but now it’s a possibility. It’s very exciting. I feel like everybody’s talking about ‘Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill.’ I think that would be a WrestleMania-caliber match, but also, too, a tag team. There’s so many possibilities. So I’m very excited for it.

Later, Belair states that Cargill did an incredible job at building up her brand in AEW and that now she gets to truly showcase herself in WWE.

I think it’s amazing the way she’s been able to make a name for herself and the hype that she’s been able to build about herself before even having a match. I’m just looking for her to hit the scene and carry that momentum and not let up with that. I just think it’s amazing. I’ve said before that I’m here to bring myself, my culture, representation to the table, and having Jade here she’s going to add more to it. WWE continues to evolve. I always say I’m here to represent and inspire and what’s better than one of us is two of us. So, I want us to both come in here and coexist and in putting work together and inspire encourage three, four, five, six, and seven more to come along the way and have WWE continue to evolve.

She ends her rant by saying that WWE has the best women’s division in the world and that Cargill will have to prove she can keep up with the busy WWE schedule.

I will say that we have the best women’s roster in the world, so to add Jade to it is only going to benefit us even more. Our schedule is like none other. So just you know, come in, put the work in and let’s get down in the ring.

Cargill has been showing up everywhere since signing with WWE, including a special appearance at Tuesday’s NXT Halloween Havoc special. Belair’s full interview can be found below.

