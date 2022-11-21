WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the EST naming Rhea Ripley as one of her dream WrestleMania feuds. Check out highlights from the champ’s interview below.

Says she and Rhea already share an incredible chemistry together:

I mean of course, I feel the same way. Any time Rhea Ripley and I get in the ring, we always make magic, and I feel like we did some amazing things in NXT together, and then we came up to Raw and SmackDown. We’ve been on both sides doing amazing things on opposite sides of this mountain top, trying to reach to the top. So that would be amazing.

Thinks a WrestleMania match/feud would go down in history as one of the very best:

I’ve always considered Rhea Ripley and I a WrestleMania match, a feud that could go down in history as one of the best feuds that women have had. I would love to have a WrestleMania match with Rhea. That’s a dream match of mine, to have it at WrestleMania. But I will say I still have my goal of taking down all four Horsewomen. So I still have Charlotte Flair that I need to take down. Whether it’s Charlotte or Rhea, I have so many WrestleMania matches that I still wanna have, but Rhea Ripley’s definitely at the top of the list.

