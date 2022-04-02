WWE superstar Bianca Belair recently appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast to hype her Raw women’s title match on this evening’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, as well as discuss her legacy on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she wants to be the main event of WrestleMania every year:

“Of course, I mean, like I said, we always talk about, when people say what is your goal in WWE, everybody always says to go to WrestleMania. It’s the greatest stage of them all, and then you also say to main event WrestleMania, and it becomes this thing of where it’s like muscle memory. People say what’s your goals, to main event WrestleMania, because that’s the highest, the biggest that you can strive for. And so to talk about it and then be a part and know what it feels like to be a part of that big moment, you continue to crave that, you continue to strive for that and you continue for that to be your goal and to try and meet the expectation every single year. So of course, I wanna be the main event of WrestleMania every year and especially like, representation of women as well, to go out there and just steal the show and be the main event and not just strive be the best women’s match on the card but be the match on the card period, be the best main event match on the card at WrestleMania period. So of course, I always strive to wanna be the main event of WrestleMania.”

Says she wants to be remembered for always delivering on the big stage:

“You keep going. The thing is, no accomplishment is ever gonna be enough. You’re going to always continue to push yourself and even though you’ve been the main event in one year, it’s always gonna be different the next year, the situation, the circumstances are always gonna be different and my goal is to always just capitalize on whatever moment comes my way and to be a part of big moments, to have the reputation that Bianca Belair is in big moments, to have the reputation that if you know Bianca Belair in a moment, it’s gonna be big and she’s gonna come through and deliver. At the end of my legacy, I just want my legacy to just be full of big moments and this reputation of Bianca Belair delivers and not just go out there and perform, but get people to feel like they’re a part of it. The main event of WrestleMania is the biggest that you can get and any time you can get in there and have people feel like they’re a part of it and have people feel, that really what it’s all about. So you just keep going and you keep setting goals new goals and new goals and accomplishing them.”

