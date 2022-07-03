WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including whether the EST would ever be interested in returning to her old stomping grounds in NXT. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether she would return to NXT:

“Yeah, I mean I started at NXT. I mean that was my home. I’m homegrown talent. That’s where I learned everything, so I would always love to go and give back. I think what Natalya did when she went back to NXT was amazing. She’s a legend in the game and she always has so much, you know love and so many gyms to give.”

Thinks it would be fun if she would return:

“I would love to be able to go back and get back to NXT. To step in the ring with them and get a little you know homecoming welcome and step in the ring with some of the new talent. That would be fun.”