RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has been announced for tonight’s post-Draft and Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Belair, who was just drafted to the blue brand this past week, will appear on tonight’s show for the final build to her Backlash title defense against IYO SKY.

“Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is set to appear on SmackDown as the blue brand emanates LIVE from Puerto Rico ahead of Backlash. The EST of WWE heads to SmackDown just hours before defending the Raw Women’s Title against IYO SKY in what is sure to be an unforgettable affair. Just last week, it was announced that Belair would be taking her talents to the blue brand full-time as she was selected by SmackDown during the WWE Draft, a move that will officially take place after Backlash. What will Belair say ahead of her highly anticipated championship matchup at Backlash? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7C to find out!,” WWE wrote in their official segment preview.

Belair was drafted to SmackDown last week in the WWE Draft, while SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was drafted to RAW. WWE has not confirmed that will happen with the titles, but a Championship Exchange Ceremony is rumored, like WWE did with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in 2021. Backlash will see Belair defend against SKY, who was also drafted to SmackDown, while Ripley will defend against Zelina Vega, who is also staying on SmackDown.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from San Juan, Puerto Rico:

* The go-home build for WWE Backlash

* Fallout from the WWE Draft

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will appear

* Cody Rhodes will appear

* Bad Bunny will appear

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.