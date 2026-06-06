Bianca Belair is already thinking ahead when it comes to protecting her family’s privacy, and the former WWE Women’s Champion recently took to social media to make a direct request to fans regarding artificial intelligence.

Belair, who announced her pregnancy during WrestleMania 42 weekend, revealed on Instagram that the growing prevalence of AI-generated images has become a concern as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Montez Ford.

The EST of WWE asked fans not to create or circulate AI-generated photos depicting her baby, whether before the child is born or after his arrival.

“Yall please don’t start these AI photos of my baby,” she began. “Before he’s here, when yall think he’s here, or when he gets here.”

Belair went on to explain that the thought of how AI technology could be used involving her family is already unsettling.

“Now that I’m in this situation… It’s already freaking me out thinking about the things people will try to do with AI,” she added.

The pregnancy announcement at WrestleMania 42 came as a surprise to many fans. Shortly afterward, Montez Ford disclosed that the couple had actually been keeping the news private for roughly six months before making it public.

A very understandable concern in today’s AI-driven world.

Belair has been away from in-ring competition for more than a year. Her most recent match took place at WrestleMania 41 Night Two on April 20, 2025, and she has remained sidelined ever since as she prepares for the next chapter of her life outside the ring.