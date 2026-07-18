Bianca Belair has provided another update on her recovery as she continues to work her way back from the serious finger injury she suffered over a year ago.

Belair has not competed since WWE WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, where she suffered a broken finger in three places, along with a broken joint during her match. The injury ultimately required surgery and has kept her out of in-ring action ever since.

While she hasn’t wrestled, Belair has remained involved with WWE, serving as the special guest referee at WWE Evolution in July 2025. She also made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 42 this past April, where she and Montez Ford announced they are expecting their first child together.

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story, Belair was asked for an update on her injured finger. She shared a new photo showing that the finger remains noticeably swollen, while also revealing the prominent scar left behind from the surgery (see photo below).

There is still no official timetable for Belair’s return to the ring.