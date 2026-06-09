Bianca Belair continues to make progress in her recovery from the finger injury that has kept her sidelined for more than a year.

The former WWE Women’s Champion recently took to social media to provide fans with an encouraging update, showing off improved mobility in the injured finger as she continues her rehabilitation efforts.

Belair shared a video of herself bending the finger and noted that her current pregnancy has unexpectedly given her additional time to focus on the recovery process.

“One thing about being pregnant…it’s really given me the time to get my finger better!!!,” she wrote. “We are still on therapy and we are bending!”

It’s another positive sign for Belair, who has been away from in-ring competition since suffering the injury around last year’s WrestleMania season.

The injury has proven to be a lengthy setback for “The EST of WWE,” as the finger failed to heal properly despite extensive recovery efforts.

Earlier this year, Belair underwent an additional procedure in February in hopes of correcting the issue and getting her rehabilitation back on track.

While there is still no official timetable for her return to WWE action, Belair’s latest update suggests that progress is continuing as she works toward eventually stepping back inside the squared circle.