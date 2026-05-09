Bianca Belair shared an updated look at her emerging baby bump as her pregnancy continues.

As noted, “The EST of WWE” appeared at WrestleMania 42 to announce that she and fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits are expecting a new bundle of joy in the near future.

“This was going to be my social media reveal photo before I found out about the wrESTleMania reveal,” Belair wrote. “Still some of my fav photos because Montez Ford took them in our backyard when we were still in our little privacy bubble! Those were some of the most sacred months to me!”

Belair continued, “I just put out Episode 2 on YouTube of telling our family and friends we were PREGNANT! Go watch NOW!”

Watch the 22-minute episode of Bianca Belair’s vlog series documenting her pregnancy journey via the YouTube player embedded below.