— Matt Riddle recently stirred up controversy, this time with a surprising remark about AJ Lee and how she slept around with a lot of the boys backstage. The comment comes not long after he drew backlash for his statements about her husband, CM Punk. Now, “The Original Bro” is facing heavy criticism.

On the latest edition of the “Cheap Heat” podcast, Peter Rosenberg addressed Riddle’s words about Lee, saying,

“And then Matt Riddle, another MMA person who showed up to WWE, got immense opportunity, acted like a jacka**. And by the way, I never had a problem with Riddle. We had Riddle on the show, had a good conversation with him back in the day, but still carried himself like a jacka**, made a bunch of mistakes, made a bunch of enemies.”

“Now he’s still carrying himself like a jacka**, saying things that are completely inappropriate. You know, saying disrespectful things about AJ Lee. Just shut up, bro. Come on, man, like shut up.”

“You’re a talented guy. There is some appeal. People liked, again, not my guy. Like, Riddle in the ring did very little for me, style-wise. It wasn’t for me. It just wasn’t my type of thing. I think people really tried to give him the RVD treatment. And he wasn’t RVD. I don’t think he was the actual chill, laid-back stoner that RVD was, and he certainly wasn’t the pro wrestler that RVD is.”

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Riddle was asked about Lee’s return to WWE ahead of SmackDown. He said,

“I know. AJ, you know, I had no problems with her. She never stepped into. I mean, to be fair, and I’m not one to talk, I’m a little slutty myself, but she did get around from what I heard. But no disrespect to that.”

“Hey, it’s whatever. People like to hook up, and if it’s the worst thing you did, whatever, I’ve done it too. But, yeah, no ill will towards anyone. I have no ill will towards CM Punk.”

— Bianca Belair recently surprised fans by unveiling a brand-new look on social media ahead of RAW. During her ongoing absence from WWE TV, the former champion looked nearly unrecognizable.

‘The EST’ last competed at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where she challenged Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship. Belair not only came up short in the triple threat match but also sustained a broken finger injury. Since then, she has made only one notable WWE appearance, serving as the Special Guest Referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at Evolution 2.

Now, Belair has caught fans off guard with her latest Instagram story. Ditching her signature long braid, she revealed a sleek new hairstyle — straightened hair with bangs.

— On a recent episode of “The Lapsed Fan” podcast, Ronda Rousey reflected on her historic WrestleMania 35 main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair — the first women’s match to ever headline WWE’s biggest show.

Although proud of the groundbreaking moment, Rousey emphasized that she doesn’t claim full credit for elevating women’s roles in WWE. She admitted the match itself came with challenges, calling it “rushed and slapped together.”

The former UFC star also stressed that progress for women in wrestling shouldn’t be seen as a one-time achievement, but as an ongoing effort to ensure greater opportunities moving forward.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On being tired before the match: “I mean, I was honestly exhausted, tired. My leg had been cut open from the go home, kicking through the window. And it would kind of remind me of being on SNL, where I was just so exhausted and I hadn’t slept like 24 hours by the time they were about to play to come out. I would rise from the dead for Joan Jett playing me live … just go get Joan Jett, and I will wake up immediately.”

On being in the main event of Wrestlemania 35: “I mean, it felt really special in that it was a crime that they put so little effort into it. But it was also, you know, you break that glass … after that, everybody’s going through it. It’s not a big deal.”

On the finish not getting rehearsed and Rousey’s shoulders not being down: “I felt like they weren’t down and so I was scooting to try and get them down. And I was like, oh well, f**k if it went down that way, which is what happens when you don’t f***ing rehearse something that you just came up with. It’s not, oh, it didn’t look as smooth and perfect because we didn’t actually practice it.”

On if she’ll get credit for women main eventing a WrestleMania: “I don’t give a f**k. Women are gonna be main eventers in 10 years. Awesome. I realize at one point that, man, I do so much badass f***ing gangster s**t that no one’s ever gonna know about. And I realize that, you know why I do it? It’s because I really get a kick out of doing badass gangster s**t. It’s not so like people see it and appreciate it … Oh guys, you have no f***ing idea. I’m the most badass gangster b***h that’ll ever f***ing exist. But will everyone appreciate it? Probably not. They weren’t gonna main event Charlotte versus Becky 9,000. You know, they’d already done it so many times before and even though it’s great every single time you do it, they have to do something to make it different … they needed that assurance of something that’s already been proven and once I’ve done that, every combat sport, they’d seen it done. And so it wasn’t a far stretch to do it.”