Bianca Belair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics.
During it, she was asked about making a full bodysuit for her match at the WWE Elimination Chamber event where she earned the right to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38.
“It was challenging,” Belair says. “I’d never made a full, entire one-suit before. I’m actually in love with it. My sewing machine broke halfway through making it,” Belair says. “So I made most of it by hand. I put a lot of labor into it. That made it even more special to me.”