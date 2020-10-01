“The EST of WWE” recently talked with Digital Spy about the important of expanding her character through her YouTube channel.

My character is very multi-faceted, very powerful, she can get in the ring and do an array of things but I like to use my YouTube channel to show other elements of myself that I feel I many not be able to show in the ring. I’m able to show on YouTube what I’m passionate about, what I love to do and one of those things is sewing my gear. Bianca Belair, she knows nobody can do it like her, nobody can do it better than her, and that also includes making my gear. I can never get my ideas across to people where they totally understand it completely, so I’m just like: ‘I’m going to do it myself, cause nobody can do it like me.’ So I’m able to really show that on my YouTube channel with the sewing and really connect with fans and get that other side of me out there.

Belair was removed from TV over the summer because, reportedly, the WWE felt like her serious character didn’t fit into the “wacky” skits they were doing with the Street Profits. Last month, Dave Meltzer reported that Belair was one of several women in line for a single’s push on the main roster which we’re now seeing with these new vignettes that have been airing in recent weeks.