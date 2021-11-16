Bianca Belair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Losing SmackDown Women’s Title to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam:

“SummerSlam didn’t go as I would have planned or liked, but it’s created more opportunities for me to get in the ring with Becky Lynch,” Belair says. “Anytime I can get in the ring with Becky, I’m jumping at that opportunity. There’s a reason she’s called ‘The Man.’ She’s done so much and achieved so much. Sharing the ring with her is a chance to show my tenacity. And I took a positive from SummerSlam, which was seeing how so many people were rooting for me. That’s motivation to push me to a whole other level.”

Liv Morgan being the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title:

“I’m super excited for Liv Morgan,” says Belair, who defeated Morgan on Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops. “Right now, I’m out of the title picture. When it’s not your time, you should give a round of applause for those who earned that spot. That is what Liv has done, and I can’t wait to watch her against Becky.”

Her feud with Doudrop:

“It’s going to be a fun rivalry, and I’m excited to see where it goes,” Belair says. “People are going to see a different side of Doudrop, and I want to continue to grow my legacy with everything I do. I want my name to come up in the same way people speak of the Four Horsewomen. Me and Doudrop, we’re going to bring something new to Raw. It’s going to be a different dynamic.”

Being a top star for WWE: