Bianca Belair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. Here are the highlights:

Wanting to win another title at WrestleMania for the second straight year:

“Main-eventing WrestleMania with Sasha Banks and walking out as SmackDown women’s champion, that was amazing,” Belair says. “This year, I’m looking to repeat. I want to win a title in back-to-back years at WrestleMania.”

Being part of the newest line of Funko collectibles:

“I make all of my gear—no one does it like me or better than me,” Belair says with a smile. “It’s one of my favorite things to do. I love seeing my gear on these collectibles, and it’s so cool to think I sewed that gear myself. “Seeing these collectibles, it never gets old. It always amazes me how far I’ve come, and I appreciate how much my fans care. I go all out for them, and they mean the world to me.”

Competing in the women’s Elimination Chamber match with the winner getting a title shot at the Raw Women’s Championship: