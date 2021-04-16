WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to talk about her WrestleMania 37 experience, where the EST defeated Sasha Banks to win the title in the night-one main event. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says she became overwhelmed right as the match began:

It all hit me again right then. I’m in the ring with Sasha Banks, in the main event of WrestleMania, making history. My family was there, fans were there for the first time in over a year, and it all sunk in. I became overwhelmed with the significance of the moment.

Says her favorite part was sharing that moment with Sasha:

That was my favorite part, soaking up that moment. I was happy, I was nervous, I felt blessed to be there. I wanted to stay in that moment forever. But I was also in the ring with Sasha Banks. When you’re in the ring with Sasha Banks, there is no chance to sit back. You need to be at your best, so I knew it was time to go.

How it takes two to make a match special:

It takes two people to make this special, and I’m so honored to be able to stand across from Sasha Banks and be the one to end her title run. Inside the ring, outside the ring, Sasha is the standard, the blueprint. I needed to prove myself against her. She elevates every person she comes in contact with, and that’s what she did for me. For what Sasha did for me, I’ll be forever grateful to her.

The moment they shared in gorilla right before the match began: