New WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair was a recent guest on the Complex Unsanctioned show to discuss her triumph over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, and how the story compares to her big moment at Mania 37 against Sasha Banks. Highlights from the interview are below.

On her match with Becky Lynch at Mania 38:

That was the goal [to have the best match of the night on WrestleMania Saturday]. It was an amazing night. For me, being in Dallas, because it was special to me because the first — when Mania was in Dallas last time, that was the year that I started in WWE, so I actually missed that WrestleMania so, it felt like it was full circle and it was the biggest crowd I had ever performed in front of so, to be in the ring with Becky Lynch who is amazing and to just make history again, you know? It was the only time that the only two women who main evented WrestleMania going head-to-head with each other so, of course we had to bring main event energy to WrestleMania.

How her story with Lynch compared to her story with Sasha Banks from last year’s Mania:

No, I can’t compare them because they’re so different [her back-to-back WrestleMania title wins]. You know, last year going into WrestleMania and main eventing with Sasha Banks, making history, being the first time that two Black women have ever main evented WrestleMania, walking out as SmackDown Women’s Champion, you know, last year was me going in as a rookie. I was going in just trying to just prove myself and you know, I had nothing to lose. I was out there just giving it all I had and I was just excited and grateful to be there and um, those nerves were completely different now to this year where I felt like I had a little bit more experience and I wasn’t walking in as a rookie. Now I was walking in as a former WrestleMania main event winner and former champion and so now I had this reputation that I had to live up to but also, this year, it was more personal. You know, going against Becky Lynch and the fact this year, WrestleMania kind of tied into last year’s WrestleMania because the title that Becky Lynch took from me was the title that I won at last year’s WrestleMania so, this year, the nerves were so different but it was like I was making history again but it was more personal and more of a redemption more so than just trying to prove myself.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)