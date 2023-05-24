WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with PEOPLE to hype up the reality series she has coming out on Hulu that stars herself and her husband, fellow WWE superstar Montez Ford.

During the interview, the EST would discuss a number of different topics, including her legendary championship reign that recently surpassed 400 days. Regarding that topic, Belair says she’s building her legacy, and is blessed to do it with her family alongside her.

“I’m building my legacy right now. It’s special and not anything like what I would have imagined when I first started wrestling. It’s very busy, very demanding, but at the same time I get to bring my family along with me and we’re having fun.”

Belair would then shed some light on her relationship with Ford, who has gotten very popular with the WWE Universe due to his charisma and copious amounts of energy. The EST reveals that the Street Profit is just as energetic in real life.

“As far as my husband? Who you get in the ring is who I get at home. He’s bouncing around, yelling and screaming. That’s him at seven o’clock in the morning. He’s a human being that’s just full of so much joy.”

Hulu started filming Belair and Ford for the reality series at the Royal Rumble.

“It’s really the most fun-filled, positive show that’s just focused on us and our relationship.”

The champ ends the interview by expressing how grateful she is that she gets to do what she does for a living.

“I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love. My husband, we travel together, we work together, we are together all the time. We’re just best friends.”

You can check out the full interview here.