Bianca Belair did an interview with Sports Illustrated following her Women’s Elimination Chamber match win on Saturday to earn a title shot against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Here are the highlights:

The match:

“It’s going to be the two women’s main-event winners from WrestleMania history going one-on-one, so there is a lot of anticipation just thinking about it,” said Belair. “I’m going all out to beat Becky Lynch and become Raw women’s champion.”

Looking for redemption after losing to Lynch in only 26 seconds last August at SummerSlam:

“I plan on redeeming myself against Becky Lynch, and that’s a lot deeper than just because I lost a match to her at SummerSlam,” said Belair. “That loss showed that life can change in the blink of an eye. Bad things happen, but setbacks don’t mean you should give up. “SummerSlam, the way it went down, that was very hard for me. Becky told me to get to the back of the line, and that’s what I did—and I cheered for everyone else while I worked my ass off to get back to the top. So bad things are going to happen, but that doesn’t mean you give up. You keep going, and I’m going to show that when this all comes full-circle against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.”

The chamber match: