WWE star and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Gorilla Position about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on potentially being paired on-screen with her real-life husband, Montez Ford from the Street Profits. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How they are both focused on their own career paths at the moment:

“I think it’s definitely gonna happen. I think that it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when it happens. But I think right now, you get so much out of me as singles competitor right now, him as a tag team competitor, eventually a singles competitor.”

Says hopefully down the line they will become an on-screen pairing:

“Then maybe down the line, we’ll get to join forces and really have fun, even more fun with each other. So I think it would be a great dynamic, but I think we’re gonna get the most out of ourselves individually, and then come together and really create something special down the line.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)