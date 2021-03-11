Bayley has challenged Bianca Belair to a Steel Cage match to take place some time before WrestleMania 37.

Belair recently tweeted a photo of Bayley wearing her t-shirt backstage at last week’s SmackDown. Bayley responded to the tweet and issued the challenge for a Steel Cage match.

“@WWE Me vs Bianca in a cage match before Wrestlemania. Thank you,” Bayley wrote in response.

Belair is scheduled to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. Before that Banks and Belair will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at WWE Fastlane on March 21.

Bayley and Belair recently feuded on SmackDown. Bayley won a singles match on the December 18 SmackDown, but Belair got her win back on the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble.

Belair has not responded to Bayley’s challenge as of this writing. You can see their tweets below:

.@WWE Me vs Bianca in a cage match before Wrestlemania. Thank you https://t.co/y7qyOC7dqh — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 11, 2021

