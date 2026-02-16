Another setback is on the horizon for Bianca Belair.

The former champion revealed on social media that she is set to undergo hand surgery on Monday as she continues to battle an ongoing finger injury issue.

“Finger surgery tomorrow,” Belair wrote in a brief post, adding a praying emoji to punctuate the update.

Belair has been dealing with complications stemming from a hand injury that has sidelined her for nearly a year.

The issue has kept “The EST of WWE” out of in-ring competition for an extended stretch, halting her momentum after a dominant run at the top of the women’s division.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Bianca Belair’s injury status continue to surface.