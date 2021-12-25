WWE superstar and former SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair spoke with the Milwaukee Record about all things pro-wrestling, including her plan to carry momentum into the new year and how WWE always gives back to the fans during Christmas time. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she hopes to make 2022 just as eventful as 2021:

“You know, whenever I think about 2021 and I think about 2022 all I can say is: 2022, keep that same energy. 2021 was an amazing year, you know. So amazing that even through my downfalls in 2021, it’s just that I’ve had so many successes that my momentum has been able to just keep going and it’s been amazing. I just want to continue to carry that momentum into 2022. What I can say, I think that one thing that can make 2022 really just top 2021, not even top 2021, but just make it all just come full circle is to eventually get back my title from Becky Lynch. So that’s really what I’m looking forward to in 2022.”

How WWE gives a lot back to fans during Christmas time:

“Um. [laughs] Well, Christmas in WWE, we actually have Christmas at home and then we’re right back on the road the next day on the 26th we’ll be at Madison Square Garden. So, you know, we love Christmas in WWE. We have Christmas spirit. It’s an amazing time, it’s very festive being in WWE, and especially with any time we have shows around Christmastime. It’s really about the fandom. We want to give them a Christmas show and just give them a Christmas present and celebrate Christmas together. So, it’s always an exciting time in WWE for Christmas.”