Bianca Belair is officially on the road to recovery.

The three-time WWE Women’s Champion revealed that she recently underwent successful surgery to repair the finger she broke in three places, an injury that has kept her out of action for several months.

Belair shared the update via a pair of videos posted to her official Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, giving fans a glimpse into her post-surgery routine.

The video included a caption that read, “7am therapy. First day after surgery… now why it have to be at 7am?!”

Even after surgery, The EST isn’t missing a step.

Belair has not wrestled since WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, where she competed in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

There is currently no official timetable for her in-ring return, but with surgery now behind her, Belair appears focused on the next phase of her comeback.