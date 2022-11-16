WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, which included the EST’s thoughts on bringing more eyes to the product, like potentially working as an actor, where she hopes to share the screen with The Rock or John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On wanting to explore other opportunities outside of wrestling:

I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life I’d have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am.

Says despite that interest she’s always a WWE star first and wants to get more eyes on the product:

I can’t think of myself as anything other than a WWE superstar! I’m still in the business, I’m just getting started, I’m still honing my craft. I have so much more to do, but right now I’m just multitasking and go outside the wrestling bubble and bring more eyes to the product. that’s my goal.

On potentially getting to work with John Cena or The Rock in the movies: