WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair says she and Sasha Banks have unfinished business.

Banks has not been seen since losing the strap to Belair at WrestleMania 37 back in April. A Banks vs. Belair rematch is rumored for SummerSlam next month, but not confirmed. The EST of WWE recently spoke with Khal of Complex and talked about her potential SummerSlam opponent, and acknowledged that there is unfinished business with The Boss.

Belair was asked if there’s anyone specific she’s looking out for when it comes to new challengers as we get closer to SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas. She praised Carmella for helping her step her game up in their recent matches, and also mentioned recent blue brand call-ups like Toni Storm, Nox and Shotzi. Belair said she’s not sure when Banks is returning, if she returns.

“Like you said, this year has been so wild for me and everything’s just been kind of been thrown at me very quickly. I’m just trying to stay on my toes,” Belair said. “And Carmella, to her defense, she was kind of thrown into this. Our first title defense, she had a week to prepare. She’s really helped me step my game up, and that’s what I love about our locker room: Every single woman is amazing. Every time I get in the ring with any of them, they bring the best out of me, and they just keep making me better as champion. It’s good for them, but it’s also good for me because they just keep making me better.

“But, now we have all these new debuts. We have Tegan Nox and Shotzi. We just had Toni Storm’s debut. I just know that I have a target on my back. Everybody’s coming for me and my eyes have to stay in the front of my head, the back of my head, and also…I don’t know when Sasha is returning, if she’s going to return. I don’t know. I just know I took something from her and I have to watch my back for her. I have to watch my back with the newcomers that just debuted. They’re trying to prove themselves. I’m really just looking out for everybody.”

Belair and Banks recently won the Best WWE Moment ESPY Award for their WrestleMania 37 Night One main event. She was asked about the unfinished business between the two as Banks has been away since losing the title. Belair talked about how their main event match was so important, and said she’s waiting for the chance to face Banks again, with just the title on the line.

“Yeah. It’s just an exciting time. The door is open for everyone. At this point, I think anybody has a fair shot at going for the SmackDown Women’s championship,” Belair said. “And I think, that whoever stepped in the ring with, it’s going to be magic. Like you said, Sasha and I have unfinished business. At WrestleMania, that night, I walked out as SmackDown Women’s Champion, but I always say that night was so much bigger than me. It was so much bigger than Sasha. It was so much bigger than just winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship. As you can see, we won an ESPY from it. That’s how big that one was. At the end of the day, nobody really lost that night.

“I’m just waiting for when we can face each other again when the only thing that’s on the line is the title. I’m a fighting champion. I want to defend my title as much as possible and make magic with as many people as possible.”

Banks is advertised for tonight’s SmackDown from Minneapolis, but that does not mean she is returning as she was also advertised for some of the other recent WWE events. The Target Center in Minneapolis has a Banks vs. Belair match advertised for tonight’s taping, which if happens, will likely be the dark main event.

