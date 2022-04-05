New WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling about a wide range of topics, most notably how she hopes to one day have an I Quit matchup, but adds that she has no interest in competing in a hair vs. hair match. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants to have an I-Quit match, adding that she was supposed to have one with Bayley:

“Oh man, the I quit match that I was supposed to have with Bayley. I still get sad when I think about the possibilities of that match. So hopefully, we can revisit that when she comes back.”

Says she would never be willing to lose a Hair vs. Hair match, nor would she ever even want to compete in the match:

“No. I don’t have an answer for that. I mean, listen, she [her braid] has her own name. I mean, the braid stays. Everything else can go. We all know the answer to this one. I don’t even want to say it because I don’t want to put it out there.”

