WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently joined the Token CEO podcast with host Erika Nardini, where the EST revealed her dream of launching her own clothing line, as well as discuss the support she receives from her husband, Montez Ford of the Street Profits. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she hopes to start her own clothing line:

Outside of wrestling — you know, there’s so many goals in wrestling. Outside of wrestling, I would love get into film, I would love to just be — we are so amazing at what we do in WWE and we are so talented and I can’t wait for more of us to start blossoming out and showing different sides of us. I wanna get into film, I wanna act, I wanna write a book, I wanna start my own clothing line because I sow all of my gear that I wear and I’m pushing myself more. The dress I wore to the ESPYs, I made that dress myself, I’m making outfits for my husband [Montez Ford] so I wanna eventually design more things and collaborate with designers and I don’t know, one day go to New York Fashion Week maybe, you know?

On the support she receives from her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford:

I’m blessed to do what I love with the person that I love. My husband [Montez Ford] always makes jokes, he always says that I’m his sugar momma. But I love it. My husband, he’s one-half of The Street Profits, The Street Profits here in WWE but yeah, we just support each other. He’s my biggest supporter and he loves me for who I am, he supports me. Sometimes, he has a lot going on and I might not have as much going on or say last year, I had a WrestleMania match and he didn’t and you would’ve never known that he didn’t have a WrestleMania match because the amount of support and happiness that he had for me. So, he’s right there with me all the time and — but, it’s cool. We live together, we travel together, we work together, we’re with each other all the time through the highs and the lows. We train together too.

