Bianca Belair invites one of the fastest rising superstars to participate in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

The EST recently spoke with ComicBook Nation about the rise of the WNBA over the last two years, specifically with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who has been helping the league set new attendance records across the country. Belair says that WWE has already been doing a lot of what the WNBA is now doing, adding that she would love to have Clark in WWE’s biggest matchup of the year.

Everybody is already asking that. Even before the press conference, they’re bringing up Caitlin Clark. I love what’s happening with the WNBA. I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention. I’ve always said that we don’t need to do anything different, we just need opportunities and media coverage. The WNBA is doing that. WWE, we’ve done a lot of unprecendent things where it comes to women. Whether it’s women main eventing WrestleMania, main eventing on a weekly basis on Raw, SmackDown, or PLEs. It would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women. Caitlin Clark if you’re watching, come on and join. Come in the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants. That’s what’s exciting about the Royal Rumble. You never know what’s going to happen. It could be the past, present, future, or just someone you don’t expect. You might see Caitlin Clark 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.

The WNBA season ends in January, meaning that Clark could potentially be available. Would you want to see Clark in the Royal Rumble? Give your thoughts in the comments below.