Bianca Belair’s in-ring future remains uncertain as the former RAW Women’s Champion continues her recovery from injury.

The “EST of WWE” has been off television as an active competitor since WrestleMania 41, where she clashed with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in one of the marquee women’s bouts on the card. During that high-stakes Triple Threat encounter, Belair broke her finger — an injury that initially appeared minor but has since developed into something far more serious than expected.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s currently no definitive timetable for Belair’s return, and internal sources have expressed concern that her finger injury could be “far worse” than originally believed. WWE officials are said to be taking a cautious approach, preferring to allow Bianca to fully heal rather than rush her back to television or live events.

Despite being sidelined from in-ring competition, Belair hasn’t been completely absent from WWE programming. She’s made a handful of special appearances in recent months — most notably as the guest referee for the brutal No Holds Barred showdown between Jade Cargill and Naomi at WWE Evolution 2. Her presence in that match sparked fan buzz about a potential feud with Cargill down the line, though those plans appear to be on hold for now.

In the meantime, Jade Cargill has shifted her focus in a major way. The former TBS Champion recently turned heel and is now positioning herself squarely in the hunt for the WWE Women’s Championship, setting up a fresh chapter in the division while Belair remains on the sidelines.

There’s said to be optimism within WWE that once Bianca is cleared, she’ll receive a significant storyline push upon her return — potentially reigniting her rivalry with Cargill or resuming her chase for championship gold.