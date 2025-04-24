In a behind-the-scenes vlog released by WWE following WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair confirmed that she suffered a broken finger during the event.

“I think I broke a finger. My finger is hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now. That was amazing. Win or lose, it’s WrestleMania. The Mania streak is broken. I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody. One of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. I can’t be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that ass, okay? This ain’t over because it’s your fault.”

Although many fans associate Bayley with her well-known finisher, the Bayley-to-Belly, she’s recently brought back an older move from her indie wrestling days — The Rose Plant. The arm-trap headlock driver, which she used before signing with WWE, has become a staple in her current in-ring arsenal.

In a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Bayley discussed the move candidly. She admitted that she’s unsure why some fans dislike it, and even confessed that there are times she thinks it’s not that great either. She said,

“Everyone hates my finish, huh? Sorry guys. It was a finish that I did on the indies. [Why do they hate it?] I don’t know. The setup is really hard. Sometimes I’m like trying to figure out where to put it, or how to get into it. I’m like, Man, this is annoying. This move sucks. But I think it’s hard to get into sometimes, but when I get smooth ways to do it, it comes out really good. But that is why I changed it, and because I thought the Bayley to belly was very gimmicky.”

This week, the wrestling community and social media lit up over leaked audio from The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends, where several controversial remarks were made about WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair — including some from fellow wrestler Nia Jax.

Although the event was not televised and smartphones were restricted, clips of the roast still made their way online.

During her set, Nia reportedly said of Charlotte, “It’s Rhea Bloody Ripley. Let’s be honest, that girl’s social media is full of thirst traps and a** cheeks — I forgot she even wrestles. Total opposite of Charlotte Flair. I mean, no one really wants to see her in the ring anymore. Her three ex-husbands said the same thing.”

Following the backlash, Charlotte appeared to subtly respond to the roast. Taking to Twitter, she tweeted,

“I don’t know. I’ll just focus on wrestling.”