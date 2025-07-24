When will “The EST of WWE” step back inside the squared circle?

Your guess is as good as anybody’s right now.

During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports this week, Bianca Belair addressed her WWE in-ring return status, giving an update on healing issues related to her broken finger.

“I broke it in three places and the joint,” Belair stated. “It healed, but it won’t bend. You can’t wrestle with a straight finger because it’ll break again.”

Belair added, “I can’t even sew right now. I can’t even make gear. We’re on the end of this healing process, so we might have some time, but you never know. Crazy things happen.”

Bianca Belair noted that the break has actually been good for her, pointing out that she has been keeping an unusually busy schedule for quite a long time now between WWE and outside projects.

“I needed this break,” she said. ‘I’ve been going for the past five years nonstop in the title picture, filming reality TV shows and appearances. I think I had over 300 appearances in one year.”

Belair most recently returned to serve as special guest referee during the No Holds Barred match between Naomi and Jade Cargill at the returning all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution 2, on July 13 in Atlanta, GA.