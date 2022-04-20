During his recent interview with Muscle Man Malcom pro-wrestling star and former NXT tag champion Biff Busick spoke about his clash with Jon Moxley at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8, and how the event really showed him how passionate the GCW fanbase could be. Busick also touches on his time in WWE during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how difficult it was to perform in front of no fans. Highlights are below.

Says the atmosphere at GCW Bloodsport was crazy:

Man, it was crazy [atmosphere of GCW’s Bloodsport]. I had heard a lot of talk about GCW and you know, being in WWE, you’re kind of — sometimes you’re in a bubble. You don’t really know what’s going on but still, even being in WWE, I heard rumblings about, ‘GCW, GCW’ and then when I finally got the opportunity to work there, especially at Bloodsport which is — I started — it’s challenging because there’s no ropes, it’s not a traditional pro wrestling match but I like challenges and Jon Moxley’s an amazing, amazing pro wrestler.

On working with Moxley and how well the match was received by fans:

He was a joy to work with. I think he’s a lot like me. He likes to be rugged and brawl, hit hard and get hit and I didn’t know how it was gonna go and it ended up, you know, the crowd really enjoyed it. After, I had a feeling of euphoria because wrestling is so amazing because the crowd, the fans are the most amazing part of it and when they can give you their energy and they’re going crazy for stuff, there’s no feeling like it in the world. That’s why I think wrestling fans are the greatest fans of anything in the world because they’re just so loyal and when they get excited about stuff, you feel like Superman, you feel you can take over the world so, after that match, I felt great.

How working in WWE during the pandemic without fans was very difficult for him:

Being in WWE during the pandemic, we didn’t have fans and it was very difficult for me. I need the energy from the fans and for a couple years not having them there, I kind of felt my passion had dwindled a little bit for this so coming back to GCW, feeling that energy man, it definitely reignited my passion for wrestling.

