Pro-wrestling star and former NXT tag team champion Biff Busick issued a short statement on his personal Twitter today stating that he is planning on taking some time away from performing, and apologizes to anyone for not responding to their booking requests.

He writes, “If you have contacted me about bookings, I apologize if I haven’t immediately gotten back to you. I’ve decided to take some time away from performing in the ring. Thank you.”

Busick wrestled as Oney Lorcan in WWE, where he signed back in 2015 and was a featured player on the NXT and 205 Live brand. He requested his release from the company back in 2021, and was officially a free agent by November. In that time he got to wrestle Jon Moxley in GCW, as well as a number of other top matches for multiple promotions around the world. See his full tweet below.