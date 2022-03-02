wXw Germany issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that pro-wrestling star Biff Busick (fka as Oney Lorcan in WWE) recently tested positive for COVID-19, and will no longer be competing at the promotion’s 16 Carat Gold event. They write:

“BREAKING: Biff Busick not at wXw 16 Carat Gold — After a positive rapid test, Biff Busick is not allowed to be on the flight to Germany. This message has reached us yesterday late evening. Through the night we already have numerous discussions held and inquiries sent. Many wrestlers already have bookings or other commitments on weekends, so in the pandemic they are not available at short notice with 24 hours in advance for four days later to travel Europe. We continue to work for solutions. Keep your fingers crossed for us!”

While Busick is unable to travel to Germany his U.S. dates have not changed as of this writing. He is set to compete at Beyond Wrestling, as well as a high-stakes matchup with Jon Moxley at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8.