Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce a huge 12-man tag team match for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage.

The match will feature The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta facing off against The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith) and Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Outrunners.

The AEW President wrote, “This Saturday, Jan 18 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max Saturday #AEWCollision JonMoxley/@WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO + @IAmJericho/@TheCaZXL/@bountykeith vs @TrueWillieHobbs/@TruthMagnum/@turbofloyd_/@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR/@RatedRCope Maximum Carnage Comes To Collision THIS SATURDAY!”

AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage will be taped on Thursday, January 16 at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. It will then air on tape-delay on Saturday night.

You can check out the updated AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage lineup below:

* The Death Riders and The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, and The Outrunners

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

John Bradshaw Layfield has named Cody Rhodes, Nic Nemeth and Jacob Fatu as three names he wishes he could have faced off against during his in-ring career.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, the former Bradshaw named-dropped Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Nic Nemeth as names he wishes he could have competed against. He said,

“Cody Rhodes, no doubt about it. He’s the guy. He’s the face of the company. But also the size difference, I worked really well with guys that I had a size advantage on. I understood that very well. I also worked, I felt pretty well with guys that I had a size advantage with, where they were much bigger, you had Big Show, you had Undertaker and Kane, you had some guys like that that I really enjoyed working with. But Cody Rhodes, I mean, that would be so fun. I think so much of Cody. Loved Cody since the JBL and Cole show and I think it’d be a lot of fun to work with Cody. I tell you, the other guys I work with, I would love to work with Jacob Fatu. He’s awesome. My God. That’d be so much fun to work with a guy like that, who could do so much stuff. I mean, that would be a blast. I mean, that would be so much fun to do.”

He added, “The other guy, you mentioned three people, the other guy, Dolph, Nic. I mean, I’ve never seen Dolph have a bad match, and I saw him have matches with Del Rio. My style and Del Rio’s are similar. Del Rio is better than me, but the style is similar, and I see how that style works. There’s just an old, simple style when a heel is bigger and can beat up the babyface, and that babyface works from underneath. Dolph has such incredible fire and is so talented, I think we could really have some good matches.”

And finally, WrestleCon has announced the following guests for WrestleCon Indianapolis during Royal Rumble Weekend:

* Billie Starkz

* WWE Hall of Famer Brutus The Barber Beefcake

* AJ Francis

* Sophia Rose

* Paul Walter Hauser

* Myron Reed

* Jojo Offerman

* Perry Saturn