WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has announced an updated lineup for Monday’s show in Buffalo, New York.

Pearce revealed on social media Sunday that Chad Gable will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio on Raw.

Gable and Mysterio agreed to the title match during a backstage segment on last week’s show, although WWE had not announced when the bout would take place.

“I come to you today with breaking news,” Pearce said in the video (see below). “Live tomorrow night on the flagship in Buffalo, Chad Gable will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against the Hall of Famer and the greatest luchador of all time, Rey Mysterio.”

Pearce added, “That’s right, it’s Gable versus Rey, live tomorrow night in Buffalo.”

Also added to Monday’s lineup is a singles match between Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria.

Two first-round tournament matches were previously announced for the show, with Dragon Lee facing El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. and Rey Fenix taking on El Fiscal. The tournament will determine who challenges Roman Reigns on September 14 in Mexico City.

The Monday, August 17 edition of WWE Raw will take place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw Results.