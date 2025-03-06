All Elite Wrestling continues to make late additions to the lineup for tonight’s live episode of AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the AEW Revolution 2025 “go-home” episode of the weekly AEW on TBS and MAX prime time Wednesday night program, which premieres at 8/7c from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California this evening, a big eight-man tag-team match was announced for the show.

The match will feature the team of Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy taking on Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer and Brian Cage.

Previously announced for the March 5 episode of AEW Dynamite in the capital of California tonight is Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland & Brody King, Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford, as well as the contract signing for the Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender match at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Sacramento, CA.