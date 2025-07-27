The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced with his weekly breaking news video ahead of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” installment of WWE Raw on Netflix from Detroit, Michigan on Monday, July 28.

In the video, the shot-caller for the red brand announced that the 7/28 WWE Raw show in Detroit will feature live appearances by WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “The Best in the World” CM Punk, as well as “OTC1” Roman Reigns.

Also announced for Monday’s “go-home show” for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” is Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven in a big eight-woman’s tag-team match.

Previously announced for the 7/28 Raw is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. “Big” Bronson Reed, as well as LWO vs. Judgment Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

