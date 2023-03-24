The AAA Mega Title will be defended in the ROH ring for the first time ever at Supercard of Honor.

ROH owner Tony Khan has announced that AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will defend his title against Komander at Supercard of Honor. This will be the ROH debut for both wrestlers, seen as the best high-flying lucha stars in the world, and their first-ever singles match.

Vikingo made his AEW debut this past Wednesday, losing the non-title “Dream Match” main event to IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. Komander made his AEW debut on the March 1 episode, competing in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. Komander reportedly has strong interest from AEW and WWE.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air on Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the current announced card:

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

