Matt Jackson is said to be feeling a lot better after suffering a stinger in the main event of Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions by defeating The Bucks, and the team of Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

We noted before how Jackson suffered a stinger while taking a double vertical suplex from Lee and Hobbs. Jackson has been dealing with neck injuries for a while, which were exacerbated when taking a Destroyer from Penta Oscuro at All Out 2021.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Jackson said he was feeling a lot better on Thursday, the day after the Dynamite main event. He also said he was OK from the stinger, but there’s no word on if he will be missing any ring time.

The idea behind Wednesday’s main event was to elevate both Lee and Strickland, and Hobbs and Starks, to the level of The Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers, and FTR, who are the current IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions. AEW officials reportedly want these teams to be the top 5 tag teams of the company now that Santana & Ortiz are out (due to Santana’s injury), The Hardys are not teaming due to Jeff Hardy’s situation, and Jurassic Express was split up with Luchasaurus turning heel.

The plan was always to put the AEW World Tag Team Titles on Lee and Strickland. The teased break-up spots were a part of that, done to make the title win a surprise. The Strickland heel turn teasers were also done to help make it a surprise. When Jeff was taken out of creative plans and The Bucks won the titles from Jurassic Express at Road Rager, the plan was to immediately have The Bucks lose to Swerve and Strickland.

The feeling is that Lee and Strickland have had tremendous matches, and that the company can go with this Shaq & Kobe Bryant-type pairing with the idea being that Lee is the large, charismatic, upbeat guy, working with the other superstar on the team, but they don’t always get along.

There had been some speculation on AEW building to a historic match with The Bucks vs. FTR, which would’ve had the AEW, AAA, ROH and NJPW tag team titles on the line at the same time. While fans really wanted that match to happen, word now is that it was never the plan, at least for now. With that said, The Observer reports that there was a “different major angle” planned for The Young Bucks soon.

The report did not elaborate on what that major angle might be, but it was noted that The Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish was once a direction as AEW wanted to introduce the AEW World Trios Titles when Omega was healthy. However, there’s no word on how close that might be to happening with Omega, Cole and O’Reilly on the shelf with injuries.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.