AEW wrestler Ricky Starks was recently pulled from several GCW events, but he’s been booked for a few House of Glory Wrestling shows.

Starks will be appearing at the 1/17/25 event in Chicago, challenging HOG Champion Mike Santana.

Additionally, Starks will be competing at the promotion’s 1/25/25 event in Jamaica, Queens in NYC at Club Amazura.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that it will be holding a media event at Globe Life Field this Monday.

AEW President Tony Khan, Bobby Lashley, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa, Big Boom! A.J and Big Justice will be in attendance at the event.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Come out to Globe Life Field THIS MONDAY morning for a special AEW All In Texas Countdown to On Sale Event, that is free & open to the public!

Join AEW CEO Tony Khan and AEW Stars Bobby Lashley, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa, Big Boom A.J and Big Justice as we celebrate tickets going on sale that day, for the biggest event of the year – AEW All In Texas at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12, 2025!

Stop by for photo ops, a special panel discussion that will stream live on AEW’s YouTube, Facebook and X starting at 9:30 AM CT.

And finally, Pwinsider is reporting that the 12/13 TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view event in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage has officially sold out.

The following matches have been announced for the show so far:

* TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis

* TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. KUSHIDA

