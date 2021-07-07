As noted earlier, former WWE star Aleister Black (aka Tommy End) released a graphic vignette on Instagram, revealing his new character/gimmick – Malakai Blacks. You can click here for full details and the video.

In an update, AEW wrestlers are speculating on Black this afternoon and how he might be coming into the company, according to Fightful Select. There are even rumors within AEW that Black is in Miami for tonight’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite on TNT for some reason.

It was reiterated that there is no confirmation on Black being in Miami, and no sources have seen him there, including the AEW wrestlers that are speculating.

Word is that AEW has reached out to Black since he was released from WWE, but that is no guarantee he’s coming in. Black has been rumored for a possible run with AEW, but there has also been talk that WWE wants to bring him back.

Black is still under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE. He will become a free agent after Tuesday, August 31. Regarding the non-compete, it was noted that multiple people who have been released from WWE in recent months have gained and been granted early releases from those clauses, including one wrestler who will be popping up for other promotions in the next few weeks. There’s no word on if Black was among those wrestlers to get early releases from their non-competes, but it was noted that so far this year there’s been no talk of WWE rejecting any request for a wrestler to be let out of their non-compete early.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation on Black being in Miami, and no confirmation that he is debuting soon. However, AEW wrestlers have been widely speculating it and discussing it today.

Stay tuned for more.

