The lineup for the return of All Elite Wrestling ‘Down Under’ in Australia continues to take shape.

During the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, NV., some new matches were officially announced for the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia show in ten days.

In what will be AEW’s debut in Sydney, Australia on February 14, 2026, AEW Grand Slam: Australia will now also feature Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an AEW Continental Championship clash.

The match was announced after Takeshita scored a pin for The Don Callis Family over Moxley and The Death Riders in trios action on the 2/4 AEW Dynamite show in “Sin City.”

Additionally, Hangman Page defeated Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo defeated Kenny Omega to advance to an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout against each other at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, with the winner moving on to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution 2026.

Finally, MegaBad vs. The Babes of Wrath for the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championships was also added after MegaBad defeated The Babes of Wrath in a title eliminator bout on the 2/4 AEW Dynamite in Vegas.

Previously announced is a Hair vs. Hair match with Orange Cassidy and “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Death Riders duo Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.

