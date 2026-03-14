Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest “Big Al’ Alice Crowley

Date: 03/14/2026

Your Host: James Walsh

If you have been watching JCW Lunacy – and if you haven’t, what are you waiting for? You would have seen the young veteran female performer known best as “Big Al” Alice Crowley. A tough yet attractive young lady of only 23 years of age who already has a decade of wrestling experience under her belt, “Big Al” is already a former JCW Women’s Champion and she’s gunning to get the gold again!

“Big Al” boasts impressive strength, grit, toughness, and experience as well as the ability to ride a unicycle to the ring. Certainly not your girl next door unless you live in a strange neighborhood, we sit down with the unique young lady and discuss her journey into the wild world of pro wrestling and even talk a little Super Slap.

JCW Lunacy airs every Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern free on YouTube. The promotion is owned by the Insane Clown Posse and presently boasts Vince Russo as the creative force behind the scenes. So, if you miss the days of the Attitude Era and crash TV, bro, you really ought to be watching JCW Lunacy every week!

JCW will be invading Michigan for TV tapings in March and will be in Las Vegas for Stranglemania, the promotion’s answer to WrestleMania happening WrestleMania weekend!

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Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/J4nmUyRheUQ

“BIG AL” ALICE CROWLEY:

On being a veteran at such a young age:

“Yes, I’ve been around a while, but I’m still young! And, I know I’m young but I’m smart. I don’t like to ask people their age. But, there are people around that are a little older that should probably know better. (laughs)”

On how she fell in love with pro wrestling:

“Well, you know, when you’re a kid, and I’m still a kid at leat in my head. (laughs) It felt real and it was like an escape. I know that is how it si for most people. I’ve always been an athletic person. Always active. Can’t stand still! ADHD might play a factor in that! (laughs) But, I was always an active kid. Well, my parents took me to a show to see my cousin’s friend, his name is Jawaan Thomas, wrestle at a place called WCWO. We started going to these shows and it wasn’t like a once in a while thing. We were going once a week every single week for like a year. And, it got to where I didn’t just want ti sit there and watch the show – I wanted to be on the show! So, my dad talked to Jawaan and Jawaan talked to the promoter. And, I started training… And, we didn’t actually have to pay for training. Now, that could have been because he was a creepy old man! (laughs) But, that got my foot in the door and I got to meet some really cool people. Those really cool people got me into some other places. And, well, now I’m here! I’m working for the Juggalos!”

On how her peers treated her when she was wrestling in the 7th grade:

“Yeah, I’d go to school beat up. Some, I’m sure, thought I was getting beaten up at home. But, I was like, “No, guys. I wrestle!” Some of them made fun of me for that. Others thought I was cool because of it. But, they wouldn’t say that out loud or in front of anybody. You know what I mean? But now, some of the ones that made fun of me, they’re hitting me up and they think it is cool now! Sometimes it just takes people some time to figure out what is cool!”

On if starting so young has been a benefit to her:

“Yes, 100%. I talk to people and I know that I’m older when it comes to being in wrestling. But, when it comes to our ages, usually that person is older than me. Usually, it is a lot harder for someone that is older than me to accept that even though I’m younger, I am the veteran. Then there are other situations that even though I am the vet, I end up being the one who ends up listening. That is fine too. Because, I still learn! You can learn from so many different people in wrestling. Even though I might be the veteran, I don’t go around acting like I’m the veteran either. Like, of course when you’re wrestling someone, you’re going to ask how long they’ve been wrestling. I’ll tell them how long I’ve been wrestling. But, I don’t take a “vet role.” That’s just not me.”

On her wild character:

“That’s just me. It’s all me. You know, it is the me that I would show to my parents and my sisters behind closed doors. Just take the doors off! (laughs)”

On the unicycle being part of her persona:

“I got it for Christmas one year when I was 10 or 11. I didn’t ask for it. But, my dad is a unique person. He likes weird things. So, it was one of those random things he picked up and probably thought, “I wonder if one of my daughters would ride a unicycle.” Well, I was the one that did. My sisters tried. They picked it up and fell off. But, that’s just not me. I was going to figure that out. How many people do you know that can ride a unicycle? Maybe one and that is me! It took me about a month to pick up… Maybe a little less. I would ride it around my neighborhood… My parents wouldn’t let me go too far. But, I’d ride it around the blocks and people would look at me like I was a little funny. But, literally, I would ride, and they (parents) would follow me. But, I would ride it for like a mile!”

On Powe Slap reminding James of a game where he and friends would use pool noodles to slap each other:

“My experience WAS that! That is how we trained! They literally gave us pool noodles and had us slap each other in the face with it! At the UFC Apex Center, that is how we trained!”

On taking part in Power Slap:

“My dad and I would watch the Super Slap when it just started. We would sit there, sometimes for hours, and watch that and laugh. One day, I said I wanted to do that. And, Circle 6, they were doing a bar room show and I wanted to do a Slap Fight thing. It fell through. It never happened. Well, Power Slap came up. Dani Mo told me about it, She mentioned me to Sinn Bodhi. I said I was interested and within like a couple of hours, Sinn Bodhi sent me my travel information. Like I said, there really was no way to practice. We used the pool noodles. I went home and I worked out and put on some muscle. And, then, when it was time to fight and time to get slapped for real… I have never been hit that hard in my life! Ever, ever, ever! But, I wasn’t going to show it! (laughs) I would totally do it again! It didn’t feel good. But, I would totally do it again!”

On how she ended up with JCW:

“They found me! (laughs) I ended up working the first three episodes against Dani Mo. She ended up winning the belt. And, I ended up not working for them at all for a little while. Like, months. Then, I got a call and it was Violent J. He was like, “We want to start using you consistently.” I was like, “Really?” What was I going to do? Tell him no? I was like, “Hell yeah! Tell me when! I’m coming!” And, literally, it was like, right after Vince (Russo)… I started traveling with them every show. I love working here!”

On working with Vince Russo:

“I, personally, love working with Vince. I am able to talk to him one on one. He’s able to give me pointers on my promos. And, honestly, there is a side of me that I didn’t even realize whas a character that I could open up until he came. It is like, yeah, I know who I am. And, I can talk to people like I am now with you. And, things just fly off the tongue. But, I didn’t understand how to do that in promos. With Vince, he’s like, “You and I are going to have a conversation. And, this is what we’re going to talk about. Then, they stick cameras in front of us, we do it, and it is perfect I am like, “Hell yeah!” I wasn’t able to do that when I first got there (JCW). It took time. ANd, I really believe working with him helped me grow and understand my character.”

On other ways JCW has helped her improve:

“I watch the shows back! You should! Like, we do the promos before our match, and you never really know how the promo looks or comes out until you watch it. Sometimes we do promos before our match and they upload them after your match. It really helps you see the strengths and weaknesses of your character and what you need to improve on by watching the finished product and figuring out what you else you can do. Watching it back has really helped me understand my character.”

On if the JCW Lunacy show feels like the Attitude Era shows to her:

“Hell yeah! And with Vince, it was going to. The matches could go 20 minutes or it could be a minute long match. All the characters, they have layers! You have to pay attention!”

On working with Jasmin St. Claire in JCW:

“Oh this woman! (laughs) She’s a sweetheart. She is a sweetheart! But, don’t catch her! Don’t catch her! It doesn’t matter if she knows you… If you catch her in the locker room… She is her character 24/7! She can be a sassy, sassy lady! Very, very mean! (laughs) But, then, you talk to her and she’s a very sweet. But, you can tell. She doesn’t take shit from anyone. I vibe with her. I get her. I vibe with her very, very well!”

On Kerry Morton and his work in JCW:

“He’s amazing! He’s the guy. He’s amazing in his promos. He’s amazing in the ring. Those who watch the shows, he’s the guy people talk about afterwards. He’s the most important member of the roster right now.”

On how important Dani Mo has been to her career:

“I love Dani! She’s one of the reasons I was able to go to Power Slap. She mentioned to me that she was doing it. She mentioned me to Sinn Bodhi. And, it all happened while on a JCW tour. So, without JCW, none of it would have happened! She’s helped me from day one! She’s also one of the reasons I was brought back to JCW. They asked her who she likes to work with and she mentioned my name. And now I’m here! And now I’m working with her! And, I’m making money that I wouldn’t have made before!”

On if JCW Lunacy could be on broadcast TV:

“Absolutely. YouTube is great. But, I absolutely think it would be great to get JCW Lunacy on broadcast television! I mean, if you watch the show, you can see it. You can feel the momentum. You can literally see it growing!”

On her goals in pro wrestling:

“When I started, my goal was to make enough money to where I could live off of pro wrestling. I’ve now done that! My next goal is I want to be on TV! I want to be on television!”

On her goals heading into Stranglemania:

“I’m gonna get my belt back! (laughs) I’m going to get my belt back!”