All Elite Wrestling is bringing a stacked lineup to “The Mermaid City” this week.

Ahead of the Wednesday, April 30, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, new matches and segments have been announced.

Now confirmed for the 4/30 installment of the weekly two-hour Wednesday night prime time program is Kenny Omega & Mark Briscoe & Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. Ricochet & Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks in an All Star 8-Man Tag bout.

Additionally, Wednesday’s new episode will feature Hangman Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal bout, AEW Women’s Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will hold an open challenge, plus MJF and The Hurt Syndicate will appear live.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.