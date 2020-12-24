A Texas Tornado Tag Match for the MLW World Tag Team Titles has been announced for the upcoming Kings of Colosseum special event.

The match will see The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall) defend their titles against The Dirty Blondes (Michael Patrick and Leo Brien).

It was also announced that Salina de la Renta will have a major announcement to make at MLW Kings of Colosseum. Salina recently indicated that former Lucha Underground Champion Mil Muertes is headed to MLW, and it’s rumored that Muertes and the return of Salina’s Promociones Dorado stable may be related to her announcement.

MLW Kings of Colosseum will air on Wednesday, January 6 in the normal MLW Fusion timeslot. It was originally scheduled to air as a pay-per-view, but MLW will be airing the special event free for fans.

Stay tuned for more on MLW Kings of Colosseum. Below is the updated card:

MLW Middleweight Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Mads Krügger vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Texas Tornado Match for the MLW World Tag Team Titles

The Dirty Blondes vs. The Von Erichs (c)

Grudge Match

Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Salina de la Renta will make a major announcement

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.