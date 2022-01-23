Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck revealed in the latest edition of his Eck’s Files that ROH will be making a major announcement sometime next week.

While Eck doesn’t specify what this is regarding he writes, “Expect ROH to make a major announcement sometime next week. My sources tell me that anyone who has ever been an ROH fan will be excited by this news.”

ROH has not run an event since the Final Battle pay-per-view back in December, but Jonathan Gresham has defended the ROH title at several different events, including this evening’s marquee GCW show from Hammerstein Ballroom.

Aside from Gresham Several ROH stars like Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis have appeared in IMPACT as a part of an ROH invasion storyline.

Stay tuned.