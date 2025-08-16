The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

During the TNA Emergence 2025 special event on Friday night, August 15, 2025, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, a big announcement was made for the upcoming special episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from “The City of Brotherly Love.”

While sitting in on special guest commentary during the Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan match at TNA Emergence 2025, it was announced by Ton Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt that Joe Hendry will be appearing on the August 19 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

The 8/19 edition of WWE NXT on The CW Network is scheduled to emanate from The Met Presented by Highmark in Philadelphia, PA. Also scheduled for the show are the following matches and segments:

* Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura (Philly Street Fight)

* Blake Monroe, Jordynne Grace face-to-face

* Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand, Chelsea Green & Ethan Page propose a Canada/America Peace Treaty to Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele

* Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans In A NXT World Title Eliminator For NXT Heatwave 2025

* Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

