WWE Raw continues to take shape following Saturday night’s blockbuster event, with several notable additions now locked in for Monday’s show.

Fresh off his controversial and historic victory over John Cena at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther is scheduled to appear live on Raw. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the news during his weekly rundown of the red brand’s lineup.

“The man who will forever be known as the one to make John Cena give up, The Ring General Gunther, will be live on the flagship,” Pearce stated.

That appearance will come just days after Gunther forced Cena to tap out in what marked the final match of Cena’s in-ring career.

Also newly announced for Raw, Stephanie Vaquer will put the Women’s World Championship on the line when she defends the title against Raquel Rodriguez. The matchup adds another high-stakes championship bout to an already loaded card.

One night. One champion. A lot to answer for.

Previously announced for Monday’s show are the return of CM Punk, The New Day squaring off with The Usos, Rey Mysterio going one-on-one with Logan Paul, and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri defending her title against Ivy Nile.

With that now known, featured below is the updated advertised lineup for the December 15 episode of WWE Raw from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

* World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returns

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso)

* Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

* Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri defends against Ivy Nile

* Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Raquel Rodriguez

* Gunther to appear

