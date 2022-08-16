Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave special is expected to be newsworthy, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

It was noted that “several wheels were in motion” in regards to NXT changes, and that the NXT 2.0 brand could be seeing some changes in the roster as RAW and SmackDown have in recent weeks.

Word is that a lot of things are being settled as far as who will appear on the show or move up to the main roster. Furthermore, there’s been a lot of talk about NXT UK Superstars popping up on NXT TV in the near future, with Tyler Bate discussed internally.

Bate was recently involved in a major NXT UK spoiler at tapings in London (details here), but he is one of several names that is rumored to be featured more on NXT TV, and one of the rumored NXT UK Superstars that may be integrated into the main NXT brand.

Several NXT UK Superstars are currently in Orlando this week, including Charlie Dempsey, who is William Regal’s son, and the team of Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang). There is no word yet on if they will be used at Heatwave tonight.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on NXT and be sure to click here for live Heatwave coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.